Edson Partida headshot

Edson Partida News: Joins Queretaro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Partida is heading to Queretaro for the Apertura 2025 campaign after playing the last season for Expansion side Celaya, the club announced Friday.

Partida should have a chance to make his Liga MX debut this year, with his most recent experience taking place in the second-tier league. He can be used as a left-back or left winger, though he'll hardly be chosen over Francisco Venegas, Sebastian Hernandez and fellow signing Jhojan Julio. If given at least a few minutes on the field, Partida might be a source of playmaking stats and will likely also be forced to defend frequently.

