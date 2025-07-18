Edson Partida News: Joins Queretaro

Partida is heading to Queretaro for the Apertura 2025 campaign after playing the last season for Expansion side Celaya, the club announced Friday.

Partida should have a chance to make his Liga MX debut this year, with his most recent experience taking place in the second-tier league. He can be used as a left-back or left winger, though he'll hardly be chosen over Francisco Venegas, Sebastian Hernandez and fellow signing Jhojan Julio. If given at least a few minutes on the field, Partida might be a source of playmaking stats and will likely also be forced to defend frequently.