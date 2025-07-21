Eduard Atuesta News: Tallies assist in win

Atuesta assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus New England Revolution.

Atuesta earned his sixth assist of the season, as he delivered a through ball to Martin Ojeda, who netted one to open the scoring in the 18th minute of play. This also marked the second straight game that Atuesta logged two shots, but he has not had a shot on target in three straight outings.