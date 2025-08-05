Camavinga is nearing a return to the pitch as he has been training with the team for almost a month and was spotted again completing the full session on Monday when the Merengues returned to the training ground. This is solid news for Real Madrid as he was ahead of schedule in his recovery and is now expected to get some minutes during the pre-season before starting the 2025\/26 La Liga campaign. That said, with new coach Xabi Alonso and his system, Camavinga could see his playing time impacted and begin the season as more of a rotational player.