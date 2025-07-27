Eduardo News: Busy in victory

Eduardo had two tackles (zero won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Eduardo posted a variety of defensive stats and added 53 accurate passes and six duels won in this game. The clean sheet doubled his count after three 90-minute appearances in the Apertura campaign. However, he performed below his average of 7.3 clearances per contest. He'll be a safe center-back option if he carries the momentum in upcoming fixtures.