Efrain Alvarez News: Assists on winner

Alvarez assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-3 win against Atlético San Luis.

Alvarez entered the match as a substitute for Cade Cowell in the 54th minute of play. He did not take long to make his presence felt, partaking in a couple of scoring chances before the 80th minute. He finally came up as one of the heroes for his squad, as he assisted Armando Gonzalez for the winning goal in the 90th minute of play. The goal contribution marked the first of the season for Alvarez, who is also up to seven shots and two on target over two appearances.