Egoitz Munoz News: Inks extension with Alaves
Munoz has signed a contract extension with Alaves until June 2027, the club announced.
Munoz has gone through all the youth teams of Deportivo Alaves and will remain a player of his heart club for two additional seasons. That said, Munoz should play a big role with the senior squad in 2025/26, as he is a key player for the reserve team with which he played 28 games last season.
