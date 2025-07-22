Menu
Egoitz Munoz News: Inks extension with Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Munoz has signed a contract extension with Alaves until June 2027, the club announced.

Munoz has gone through all the youth teams of Deportivo Alaves and will remain a player of his heart club for two additional seasons. That said, Munoz should play a big role with the senior squad in 2025/26, as he is a key player for the reserve team with which he played 28 games last season.

Egoitz Munoz
Deportivo Alaves
