Eiran Cashin News: Loaned to Birmingham City

Cashin has completed a loan move to Championship side Birmingham City for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced. "Eiran has benefitted from the period time he's been with us and had a strong pre-season. This loan offers him the opportunity to play regularly, and continue his development. We'll be keeping a close watch on him as the season progresses," said head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Cashin made 144 first-team appearances for the Rams after coming through their youth academy and before joining the Seagulls. The defender joined Brighton in the winter transfer window and has made two appearances for the club in the Premier League, featuring for 19 minutes and contributing one cross and two clearances. Cashin will play on loan in the Championship at Birmingham City during the 2025/26 season with the aim of playing regularly and gaining experience at senior level.