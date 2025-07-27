El Bilal Toure News: Plays in friendly

Toure (foot) got the call in Saturday's match against Atalanta's second team.

Toure has shaken off a foot injury that cost him the final matches of his loan spell at Stuttgart. He failed to gain traction in Germany, starring 16 times (four starts) and posting three goals, one assist, 18 shots (five on target) and seven key passes. He's currently being evaluated by Atalanta's new boss. They are shorthanded offensively after the departure of Mateo Retegui.