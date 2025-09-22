Diouf's precision corner assisted West Ham's lone goal in their 2-1 defeat Saturday at the hands of Crystal Palace. The versatile left-sided player led the Hammers' attacking effort with 11 crosses (three accurate) and six corners. In addition to his attacking output, Diouf contributed four clearances and one interception to the team's defensive effort. The 20-year old has assisted three total goals and played every minute of West Ham's first five league fixtures after making the move to East London from Slavia Prague during the summer transfer window.