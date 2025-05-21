Fantasy Soccer
Eli Junior Kroupi News: Sensational in Ligue 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Kroupi scored 22 goals and provided two assists in 30 Ligue 2 appearances during the 2024-25 season.

Kroupi emerged as one of Ligue 2's standout talents, leading Lorient's attack with remarkable efficiency and scoring 22 goals in 30 appearances. At just 18 years old, his performances have attracted attention from top European clubs, with Chelsea showing strong interest. Kroupi's clinical finishing and maturity beyond his years suggest a bright future ahead and helped Lorient win the title and secure promotion to Ligue 1. Kroupi will likely return to Bournemouth after his loan spell in Brittany.

