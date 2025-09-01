Caprile had a great performance between the posts and was on verge of keeping his first clean sheet of the season. However, Frank Anguissa appeared to ruin his day deep into second half's stoppage time with a powerful one-timer off a pass from the left flank that looked impossible to stop. Anyway, this was a very encouraging performance from the goalkeeper, who will return from international break with two favorable matchups compared to the ones he had so far: Parma at home (Sep. 13) and a visit to Lecce (Sep. 21).