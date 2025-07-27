Elias Montiel News: Creates three chances in win

Montiel recorded two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Mazatlan.

Montiel led his squad with 75 accurate passes, seven duels won and three accurate crosses while taking six of the team's eight corner kicks against the Canoneros. Despite being held off the score sheet, the midfielder put on another display of his well-rounded repertoire of skills, consolidating his value in both offensive and defensive stats. Moreover, he's expected to enjoy consistent playing time throughout the year.