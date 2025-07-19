Elias Saad News: 30 minutes during friendly

Saad (thigh) played 30 minutes from the bench in a friendly against Austria Lustenau.

Saad made his way back to the field Saturday, seeing his first appearance with his new club after an injury held him out of the preseason until now. He will now hope to shape out a decent role with Augsburg, starting in 20 of his 18 appearances while bagging three goals and two assists with St. Pauli last campaign.