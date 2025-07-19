Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Elias Saad headshot

Elias Saad News: 30 minutes during friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Saad (thigh) played 30 minutes from the bench in a friendly against Austria Lustenau.

Saad made his way back to the field Saturday, seeing his first appearance with his new club after an injury held him out of the preseason until now. He will now hope to shape out a decent role with Augsburg, starting in 20 of his 18 appearances while bagging three goals and two assists with St. Pauli last campaign.

Elias Saad
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now