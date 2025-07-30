Ben Seghir suffered a quadriceps injury and missed the last two pre-season friendlies and will also be unavailable for Wednesday's third friendly against Italian side Torino. The extent of the issue remains unknown and his timeline for return is unclear. This is a blow for the Monegasques as the winger is an regular option in the frontline for the club. If he has to miss time, Aleksandr Golovin, who is still at the club despite rumors, will likely see increased playing time on the left flank as he did in the friendlies.