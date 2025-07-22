Elyh Harrison News: Loaned to Shrewsbury Town

Harrison has been loaned to Shrewsbury Town of League Two for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Harrison is loaned for the second time after enjoying an impressive six-month spell with Chester in the National League North in 2024/25. After 18 appearances with the club, Harrison returned to Manchester in January to represent the U21s and was part of the senior matchday squad for the first time in February. He will now play for Shrewsbury Town under Michael Appleton, a United Academy graduate who won the same Player of the Year award at United in 1996.