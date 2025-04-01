Emanuel Emegha News: Scores against Lyon

Emegha scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-2 win over Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Emegha scored the team's third goal in the match and his 12th in the league campaign. He remains the team's leading scorer in the campaign. It was the second consecutive league fixture where Emegha had three shots.