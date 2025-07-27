Emil Audero News: Joins Cremonese

Audero has moved to Cremonese on loan with an option to buy from Como.

Audero will get another chance in Serie A following six months at Palermo after ceding the starting job to Jean Butez last year. He had given up 18 goals and made 17 saves in eight matches during his short run, with no clean sheets. He wouldn't face much competition at first if last season's top option, Andrea Fulignati, left as heavily rumored.