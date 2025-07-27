Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Emil Audero headshot

Emil Audero News: Joins Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 27, 2025 at 2:32am

Audero has moved to Cremonese on loan with an option to buy from Como.

Audero will get another chance in Serie A following six months at Palermo after ceding the starting job to Jean Butez last year. He had given up 18 goals and made 17 saves in eight matches during his short run, with no clean sheets. He wouldn't face much competition at first if last season's top option, Andrea Fulignati, left as heavily rumored.

Emil Audero
Cremonese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now