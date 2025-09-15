Buendia led the Aston Villa attack Saturday with three shot attempts but was unable to hit the target in their listless 0 - 0 draw versus Everton. In additon to his progressive play, the attacking-midfielder tracked back to contribute two tackles (two won) and one block to the clean sheet effort across his 71 minutes of play. The appearance marked Buendia's first start of the Premier League season. Overall, he's made three appearances (one start) and has yet to hit the target with six total shot attempts.