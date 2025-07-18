Emilio Lara Injury: Diagnosed with tibia fracture

Lara's injury status has been updated by the club, revealing he underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right tibia.

Lara has begun his recovery from what was initially believed to be a minor elbow problem. The new report implies a more complicated situation that could force him to miss up to several months of action. Both Emilio Martinez and new signing Tomas Jacob are similar alternatives to Lara, although neither of them has played in recent matchups, with Diego de Buen appearing as a right-sided center-back and Kevin Rosero at wing-back.