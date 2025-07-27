Menu
Emmanuel Sabbi News: Opens scoring in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Sabbi scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 3rd minute.

Sabbi scored his fifth goal of the season and his third in six games as he helped his team win 3-0 over Sporting Kansas City. His five shots were the joint most that he has managed in any game this season, although he only put one shot on target in the game.

Emmanuel Sabbi
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
