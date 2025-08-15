Can travelled with the team to the Austria summer training camp and has been working hard in his rehabilitation, but reports say that after a brief period of rehabilitation in the south of Germany that brought only a temporary relief to the captain, he suffered another setback to his adductor problems that keep him away from returning to team training for the time being. This is a big blow for the black and yellow since Can will likely miss the first two Bundesliga games against St. Pauli and Union Berlin, on Aug. 23 and Aug. 31 respectively. Can is a regular starter for Dortmund when fit, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Julian Ryerson likely getting a more central role in the backline and Yan Couto seeing increased playing time on the right flank.