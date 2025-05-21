Fantasy Soccer
Endrick headshot

Endrick Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Endrick has suffered a hamstring injury and is out for Saturday's season finale against Real Sociedad, accoridng to his club.

Endrick is going to end the season sidelined, with the forward missing out due to a hamstring injury after his early exit from their last match. This will force some changes for the club, as he has started in their past two games. That said, they are low on options, possibly introducing a younger player to the starting XI or seeing the return of the injured Vinicius Junior (ankle) or Brahim Diaz (thigh) into the starting XI immediately due to Endrick's absence.

Endrick
Real Madrid
