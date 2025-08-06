Endrick was nearing a return from his hamstring injury but suffered a setback last month. The Brazilian was spotted working on his rehabilitation process Tuesday at the Real Madrid training ground, according to his club. That said, he will likely miss the start of the 2025\/26 La Liga campaign but his absence will not impact the starting XI since the young forward is now a bit behind in the forward hierarchy, with Gonzalo Garcia showing very interesting potential for the Merengues during the Club World Cup.