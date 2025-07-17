Enes Unal Injury: Viewed running on field

Unal (knee) was viewed running on grass Thursday, according to his club.

Unal is seeing some good news this week, with the forward seeing his first steps back on the training field after a torn ACL, able to run on grass Thursday. This is good news for the club, as he is progressing with no setbacks, seemingly on time for his return. That said, he will look to be an option soon after the start of the season, likely in September or October.