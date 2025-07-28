Eren Dinkci Injury: Spotted in team training

Dinkci (undisclosed) has been spotted in team training this week, the club posted.

Dinkci ended the season injured and was limited throughout the entire campaign with multiple issues, which prevented him from confirming the excellent season he had with Heidenheim before joining Freiburg. That said, the forward has been training intensively during pre-season, and if he can maintain that fitness, he will hope to earn a larger role heading into the 2025/26 season with the club from the Black Forest.