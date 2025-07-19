Erencan Yardimci News: Sent on loan

Yardimci has been sent on loan to Braunschweig from Hoffenheim, according to his parent club.

Yardimci is going to see the next season of play away from his parent club but will remain in Germany, heading to the second tier to join Braunschweig. He only appeared in 13 games (three starts) in just over 400 minutes of play last season, seeing minimal time. That said, he will hope to progress while on loan, or he could be facing a move out soon.