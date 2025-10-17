Dier could miss between two to four weeks of action after suffering a muscular injury in training this week. This is a big blow for Monaco since the center-back has been the most important and consistent player in the backline this campaign, and his absence will force a change in the starting XI. That said, it remains uncertain who will feature in defense, given that Monaco appointed Sebastien Pocognoli as their new coach only a few days ago. That said, Mohammed Salisu has shown a decent comeback in recent games and appears the most likely to benefit from Dier's absence.