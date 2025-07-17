Menu
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Nets brace Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Choupo-Moting scored two goals while taking six shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Wednesday's 5-3 win over New England.

Choupo-Moting found the back of the net in the 70th and 83rd minutes while leading New York with six shots in the match. The forward has three goals and an assist to go along with eight shots and five chances created over his last three appearances.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
New York Red Bulls
