Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Nets brace Wednesday
Choupo-Moting scored two goals while taking six shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Wednesday's 5-3 win over New England.
Choupo-Moting found the back of the net in the 70th and 83rd minutes while leading New York with six shots in the match. The forward has three goals and an assist to go along with eight shots and five chances created over his last three appearances.
