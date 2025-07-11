Erick Sanchez News: Sent off Friday

Sanchez was shown a red card in the second half of Friday's match against FC Juarez.

Sanchez committed a violent foul that was awarded a red card after VAR review, leaving his team with 10 men in the 70th minute of the opening Apertura game. The midfielder is consequently suspended for Wednesday's meeting with Tijuana and could play again July 26 against Necaxa. All of Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos and Alan Cervantes will have a chance to see their playing time increased while Sanchez serves his ban.