Haaland made sure to find the back of the net early Tuesday to continue his goal-scoring streak, scoring in the 17th minute for the opener. This is now a nine-match streak with a goal, now with 13 goals during that span. If you count his national team matches as well, the Norwegian has scored in 12 straight games with 22 goals during that span, although he is far from the record 21 consecutive games with a goal Lionel Messi set some time ago. However, he is nearing Jamie Vardy's 11 straight games with a goal, sitting at six, with five to go.