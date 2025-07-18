Esteban Andrada Injury: Elbow surgery likely

Andrada wasn't registered to play in the Apertura 2025 tournament and is expected to require surgery due to an injured right elbow, Alvaro Lopez Sordo of TV Azteca reported Wednesday.

Andrada is in a difficult situation, as the injury appears to have thwarted the possibility of him moving to another club, and Rayados will likely opt to leave him off the roster to free up a foreign player spot. The goalkeeper recently turned around a deficient campaign with outstanding performances in the Club World Cup, but the team had already secured the signing of Santiago Mele from Colombian side Junior Barranquilla to take his place in the starting lineup.