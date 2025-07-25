Esteban Andrada Injury: Undergoes surgery

Andrada (elbow) is facing a two- to three-week recovery period from surgery due to right olecranon bursitis, according to the team's medical report.

Andrada could be fully fit at some point in August, but he's not yet registered for the Apertura season and will likely be left out since Santiago Mele is aiming to be the starter and the team won't see a need for two foreign goalkeepers. Therefore, despite excelling in the last Club World Cup, the Argentinian may be inactive for the rest of the year unless he finds another club.