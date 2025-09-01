Andrada should be practically recovered from his injury, but he wasn't registered by Rayados for the Apertura tournament after they placed their trust in new signing Santiago Mele. Andrada finished with 134 league appearances, averaging roughly 2.8 saves and 1.0 goals conceded per game in his four-year stint for the northern Mexican team. He also played in multiple editions of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Club World Cup. He'll likely be a fairly competitive option in the Spanish second division throughout the current season.