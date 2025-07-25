Esteban Lozano Injury: Subs off with injury Friday

Lozano was forced to leave the field with a physical problem in the second half of Friday's 1-0 win over Santos.

Lozano lasted 71 minutes before his withdrawal during his third consecutive start. The attacker could be dealing with a muscular issue, but there's no information about its severity at the moment. The obvious candidates to cover his spot are Ricardo Marin and Emiliano Gomez, who scored and assisted, respectively, as substitutes against Santos.