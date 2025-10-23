Estevao scored his first career Champions League goal Saturday, a penalty just before halftime to take the 4-1 lead. That was the highlight of his performance, but he lit it up across the board in his first UCL start. After Ajax's Kenneth Taylor was sent off in the 17th minute, Estevao was able to record eight shots, 10 crosses and nine corners, all of which shattered his previous season highs in all competitions. It's likely that this was somewhat of a one-off performance considering the early red card, but it was a promising to see how productive he can be when given the opportunity.