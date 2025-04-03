Ethan Mbappe Injury: Could be available Saturday
Mbappe (knee) will be a late call for Saturday's game against Lyon after resuming team training this week, coach Bruno Genesio said in a press conference.
Mbappe has missed two games with a knee injury but returned to team training this week and will be a late decision for Saturday's match. He has mainly been a bench option this season and is expected to return to that role once fully fit.
