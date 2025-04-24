Evan Ferguson Injury: Loan-locked Saturday
Ferguson is loan-locked for Saturday's match against Brighton due to playing against his parent club.
Ferguson is going to be sidelined Saturday, not suffering from an injury but instead loan-locked for the contest. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't be a major loss, as he has only started in one of his past four appearances on the team sheet. He will next be an option when facing Tottenham on May 4.
