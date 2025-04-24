Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Ferguson headshot

Evan Ferguson Injury: Loan-locked Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Ferguson is loan-locked for Saturday's match against Brighton due to playing against his parent club.

Ferguson is going to be sidelined Saturday, not suffering from an injury but instead loan-locked for the contest. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't be a major loss, as he has only started in one of his past four appearances on the team sheet. He will next be an option when facing Tottenham on May 4.

Evan Ferguson
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now