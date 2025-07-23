Evan Ferguson News: Joins AS Roma on loan
Ferguson is joining AS Roma on loan for the 2025/26 season from Brighton, his parent club announced.
Ferguson is loaned again after an awful loan spell at West Ham last season but will this time discover a new country and a new league since he will play during the 2025/26 season for the Giallorossi in the Italian capital. This is a good development for the young forward since a good loan spell with AS Roma will definitely create opportunities for him to relaunch his career that has struggled to take off.
