Evander News: Three shots Saturday

Evander registered three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Evander was maintained pretty well in the goalless draw against Miami, still breaking out for one chance created, two crosses and three shots but not finding the back of the net or an assist. This is his second straight match without a goal contribution after seeing one in five straight outings. He will hope to get back on that trend soon, as he currently has 22 goal contributions, nearing the 30 he earned last campaign.