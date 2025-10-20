Evanilson went down with a calf injury ahead of Saturday's match and appears to be set for more time on the sidelines, as the forward is setting up to be doubtful for their next contest against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. This comes even though his injury was deemed small, needing a bit of time to recover to ensure he doesn't suffer a setback. He has been a regular starter, so the club will be waiting on his return, with Eli Junior Kroupi possibly taking his spot if he misses out again after serving at forward while Evanilson was out against Crystal Palace.