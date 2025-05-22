Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Exequiel Palacios headshot

Exequiel Palacios News: Limited off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Palacios made just 11 starts (24 appearances) scoring once and assisting six times in the Bundesliga.

Palacios saw fewer minutes than in the prior two seasons but was still efficient with seven goal contributions. He was rotated surprisingly frequently throughout the season, often starting on the bench including in two of the final three matches. With a new manager joining Leverkusen there's always potential for a major shake up in playing time and roles, with Palacios likely vying for starting minutes.

Exequiel Palacios
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now