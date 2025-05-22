Exequiel Palacios News: Limited off bench

Palacios made just 11 starts (24 appearances) scoring once and assisting six times in the Bundesliga.

Palacios saw fewer minutes than in the prior two seasons but was still efficient with seven goal contributions. He was rotated surprisingly frequently throughout the season, often starting on the bench including in two of the final three matches. With a new manager joining Leverkusen there's always potential for a major shake up in playing time and roles, with Palacios likely vying for starting minutes.