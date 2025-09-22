Abde had his first start after recovering from the ankle injury that made him miss the start of the campaign and, although he couldn't get involved in a goal like he did in the previous game, his performance was stunning as he drove defenders crazy with his mix of speed and skill that led to either dangerous plays or fouls committed by the opposition in an attempt to stop him somehow. Competition for a place in Betis starting XI won't be easy but Abde at his best still has an edge to be the first choice at left wing.