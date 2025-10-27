Fernandez was off early during Sunday's match and will now miss further time, as the midfielder has been diagnosed with a ligament injury in his knee. This will likely leave him out at least a month and possibly even more time, depending on his recovery. This will set him up to at least wait until after the international break for a return, a tough spell for him after five straight starts. The club will now have to turn to Robert Andrich to cover the starting role while Fernandez is out, waiting upon the return of Malik Tillman (hamstring) to also help fill some of those minutes.