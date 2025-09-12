Fernandez is one of two players to be sent off Friday for Leverkusen, just adding to their midfield crisis after another player went down injured. That said, this will leave the club in a tough spot for their next contest when facing Gladbach on Sept. 21, with Robert Andrich and Fernandez now suspended while Exequiel Palacios (undisclosed) went off injured. They will now have to rely on Aleix Garcia and Malik Tillman heavily in the midfield, with Eliesse Ben Seghir and Claudio Echeverri with more options to gain time while their midfield recovers numbers.