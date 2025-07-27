Ezequiel Unsain News: Makes two saves against America

Unsain had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus America.

Unsain stopped a pair of distant shots and was beaten by Jose Raul Zuniga's touch from inside the six-yard box during the draw. The keeper raised his season total to seven saves in three matches played so far, while remaining without a clean sheet in that period. His next chance to produce will come in the Leagues Cup clashes with Atlanta, Inter Miami and Orlando, after which he'll face a road game against Pumas.