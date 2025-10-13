Ruiz missed the international break with Spain for the second time in a row due to injury and will hope that the ten days of recovery during this break will allow him to return in time for Friday's clash against Strasbourg. The Spanish midfielder suffered a groin injury following a shot attempt against Barcelona in the Champions League and missed the last game against Lille for that reason. If Ruiz had to miss more time, Kang-In Lee, Senny Mayulu and Warren Zaire-Emery would be the potential options in midfield in his place.