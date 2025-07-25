Fabio Carvalho Injury: Ramping up fitness

Carvalho (shoulder) appears to be in a decent spot and close to a return from his injury, according to his club.

Carvalho ended his season in April of last season due to a shoulder injury, but looks to be returning during the preseason, with the attacker nearing a return. That said, he will likely take the field for a friendly coming up, hoping that it comes sooner or later. He only started in three of his 19 appearances last season and struggled to find regular time, hoping he can break into the team a bit more this season if he remains fit.