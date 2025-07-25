Menu
Fabio Carvalho News: Plays 45 in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 25, 2025

Carvalho (shoulder) played the first 45 minutes of Friday's friendly clash.

Carvalho ended last season frustrated on the sidelines with a shoulder problem. The attacking midfielder has been ramping up his recovery throughout the offseason, and now officially returned in pre-season action. He could be in for a significant role in the first team during his first fully fit season with the Bees.

Fabio Carvalho
Brentford
