Fabio Carvalho News: Plays 45 in friendly
Carvalho (shoulder) played the first 45 minutes of Friday's friendly clash.
Carvalho ended last season frustrated on the sidelines with a shoulder problem. The attacking midfielder has been ramping up his recovery throughout the offseason, and now officially returned in pre-season action. He could be in for a significant role in the first team during his first fully fit season with the Bees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now