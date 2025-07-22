Facundo Buonanotte Injury: Injury not major

Buonanotte rolled his ankle in the pre-season friendly against Las Palmas but the injury doesn't seem to be that bad, coach Fabian Hurzeler told the media, according to The Athletic. "The injury doesn't seem to be that bad, but there was no opponent near him. Hopefully, he is fine. He has performed well in training and in games, so let's see how the situation develops."

