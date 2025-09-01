Buonanotte is heading out on loan this season after a week-long talk about his future with the club, as Chelsea completes a loan move after inquiring about the player. The attacker, who started in 14 of his 31 appearances while with Leicester on loan last season, will now have the opportunity to play in the UCL, although he will have to work up the roster. That said, the club has tons of talent in the attack, especially after the signing of Alejandro Garnacho, with Buonanotte likely set for more of a rotational role.